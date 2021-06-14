Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Pre-Orders Are Live With a $10 Gift Card Bonus

Over the weekend at E3 2021, Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal unveiled a video game adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy that's set to arrive on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on October 26th. Pre-orders for the game are live now, but Best Buy is the only place that's offering a deal on it.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order the console versions of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy here at Best Buy in standard and Cosmic Deluxe Editions for $60 and $80 respectively. Each pre-order will include a $10 Best Buy gift card that will be sent via email after the game is released. Note that the Cosmic Deluxe Edition of the GOTG game includes the following items:

SteelBook Case

Sun-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

City-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits - Original Video Game Soundtrack (Digital Download)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game Mini Artbook (Hardback - 48 pages)

If you prefer, pre-orders for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are also available here on Amazon (without a gift card). You can select your console and edition from a single product page.

You can check out a gameplay video for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy right here. Note that the game is a single-player experience and it won't have microtransactions or DLC. If you want to know what James Gunn thought of the trailer, you can find out the answer to that burning question here. Finally, you can keep tabs on all of the latest news about the game right here. An official description reads:

"Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably."

