Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Reacts to First Video Game Trailer

Like the rest of the internet Sunday afternoon, James Gunn caught a glimpse of Square Enix's first trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. As the filmmaker then tweeted, he's one of many that plan on playing the game as soon as possible. Gunn shared a link to the publisher's Guardians teaser, adding that he "can't wait to play and learn more about this llama thing Drax is holding." For the record, it's Groot that's holding the fluffy space llama.

Haha. Very cool. I can't wait to play and learn more about this llama thing Drax is holding. @SquareEnix https://t.co/EHbkx2N2wn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 13, 2021

The game features the core group introduced in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 — Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax — as the primary characters in the game. As the teaser unveiled, the game also includes Lady Hellbender, Mantis, Nebula, and the Blood Brothers, amongst other cosmic Marvel characters. Even Cosmo makes an appearance!

"Well, I don't want to spoil anything. I'm the kind of person who doesn't want to go to the movies and know what I'm seeing before I go," Edios' Mary DeMarle told ComicBook.com's Rollin Bishop earlier this month. "But I will say that Mantis is my favorite character in this entire game. You know Mantis from the movies, but then if you dive into the comic books, you'll see a completely different interpretation of Mantis. And we've found our spin on her that I think is unique. So that's all we'll really say there, and I'll leave you with that."

"This was basically created by myself, JF Dugas, and Casper Hartman's one of our lead writers," she added. "We created the story together and then brought in the writing team within Eidos. All internal writers who work in the studio. And, of course, everything that we were writing was going through Marvel to make sure that we're staying on point with it and that we were capturing the essence of these characters in a unique but fun and memorable way."

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is hitting stores on October 26th, while Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 enters theaters on May 23, 2023.

Cover photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic