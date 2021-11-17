Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Update Includes New Next-Gen Features

Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal have today pushed out a brand new update for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The game, which was released less than a month ago, has already received a handful of patches since first arriving. And while today’s new update adds a number of tweaks to all iterations of the title, those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are the ones getting the biggest upgrades.

As of today, those playing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5 and Xbox Series X can finally toggle-on ray tracing in the settings menu. Ray tracing was a feature that Eidos Montreal said would be coming at some point in the future, and luckily, those who have been waiting for this aspect of the game to roll out didn’t have to be patient for long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To go along with this, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has received some notable improvements on other platforms as well. The PS4 version, for instance, is now said to run better on base models of the console. Xbox Series S users can also now play with an uncapped frame rate, while those on all platforms can now take advantage of a save rollback feature.

As mentioned, this update is live right now meaning that all owners of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy can look to download the patch now. In case you weren’t already aware, the game itself is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’d like to check out the full patch notes for today’s new update to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you can find them down below.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Ray Tracing Mode is now available in the Video settings menu.

All Consoles

Save Rollback: A hidden Save Rollback feature was added to allow users who have encountered blocking issues to rollback to the start of the chapter of their choice.

PlayStation 4

Improved performance on the original PS4 model.

Changed the sensitivity required for the Visor input so that controllers with more wear and tear may still detect the button press.

Xbox Series S

An option to uncap the FPS was added, allowing users to run the game between 30 and 60 FPS. Please note uncapping FPS may lead to a less stable framerate in some areas. Recommended for users with a VRR display.

General improvements

General stability improvement on all platforms.

Multiple stability improvements with Ray Tracing enabled.

General improvements to objective markers.

Additional improvements to world boundaries.

Major fixes

Fix for an issue where the Compendium entry “Gasher and Gnasher” might not unlock.

Added a failsafe to ensure that the “Fully Loaded” achievement/trophy could be unlocked.

Fix for an issue where custom difficulty settings would reset.

Fix for players who may become locked out of the Guardian menu after the first ability point tutorial.

Fix for instances where the poison gas could not be frozen again after a reload.

Improvements made to transition in and out of Workbenches in order to address some instances of Rocket refusing to use the Workbench.

Chapter 1: Fix for a rare issue where Star-Lord may be caught in a state of falling out of world, after falling on the Milano.

Chapter 7 : Fix to allow the crane puzzle to be completely reset when reloading checkpoint, so that users may be allowed to retry in rare instances where they become blocked.

Chapter 9: Fix to allow users to win the chase sequence more easily.

Chapter 10: Fix for a funnel which made access to the Hero of Halfworld outfit difficult.

Chapter 10: Fix for one instance where Groot may be unable to create a lift leading to a side path.

Chapter 13: Fix for rare instances where a throw object needed to progress may not appear.

Other fixes