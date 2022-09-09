New Marvel's Midnight Suns Release Date Revealed

As part of today's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo, Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K Games have revealed that the upcoming Marvel-branded video game will officially release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions still do not have a definitive release date. The new release date announcement also included a new look at gameplay in the video game and an animated intro to the title.

In case you somehow missed it, Marvel's Midnight Suns was previously indefinitely delayed back in August. At the time, the announcement stated that it would launch "later this fiscal year" on the PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 while the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions would then follow at a later date. As for why it was delayed again, well, the usual reason of more time means more polish was given.

"After discussion with the team, we've made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel's Midnight Suns to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans," the announcement at the time read in part. "We know fans are looking forward to playing Marvel's Midnight Suns and we will use this extra time to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone," the announcement continued.

As noted above, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on December 2nd. It's still set to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point. It had previously been scheduled to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include the all-new hero The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

