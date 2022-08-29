Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights the Hunter

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have revealed a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game spotlighting the central protagonist and a truly new character, the Hunter. Despite the video game's recent delay, the promotional machine has continued to trudge ever forward with gameplay trailers and the like for characters such as Captain Marvel. The Hunter, however, is the most intriguing subject yet for them given the character's first appearance is, well, the upcoming video game.

As the trailer indicates, the Hunter is the child of Lilith, an immortal sorceress. Beyond that backstory, however, the character can be heavily customized by the player. The new spotlight trailer featuring the character, which can be seen embedded below, showcases some of the customization options available in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Nice to meet you, Hunter!



Introducing the Midnight Suns' secret weapon, yours to shape as you see fit for the battles ahead: https://t.co/nm3zaWNRmL pic.twitter.com/g9Dira1GF9 — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 29, 2022

As the story of Marvel's Midnight Suns goes, the Hunter was the only child of an ordinary man and Lilith. When the Hunter's father died from a plague centuries ago, Lilith was consumed by grief and ultimately became a demigoddess of evil. The Hunter was raised by Lilith's sister, Caretaker, and ultimately defeated Lilith back then to restore peace while dying in the process.

Marvel's Midnight Suns takes place in the present after Lilith is revived by Hydra with augmented powers. The Hunter, however, is also resurrected somehow and must once again fight their mother while also dealing with inner demons. In short, they are pretty conflicted about the whole thing.

Broadly speaking, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point before March 31, 2023. It had previously been set to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

