Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Fans Wonder Why The Avengers Didn’t Help Fight Venom

Spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be featured in this article. If you haven’t reached the third act of the game when Venom is introduced, you should probably click off this article.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players are curious as to why the Spider-Men were the only ones trying to defeat Venom. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes us back to New York City with both Peter Parker and Miles Morales swinging through the streets. Fans have been anxiously awaiting this game as Insomniac Games heavily teased we’d battle the likes of Venom all the way back in 2018 and that’s exactly what we get in this game. Kraven the Hunter and Venom serve as the two primary villains of the game and it’s quite a spectacle. Over the weekend, tons of people finished Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and numerous others are nearing the finish line as we speak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve played the game, you’ll know that the game is a pretty standard Spidey adventure for a large portion of the story, but then things quickly escalate. After Harry Osborn becomes Venom, he begins his quest to “heal the world” with the aim of infecting everyone with the symbiote. The entirety of New York City becomes covered in this goop and countless civilians are turned into these monsters and it becomes an alien invasion. Things get pretty crazy and Venom’s plan is one that involves global domination. Yet, only Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and MJ do something to intervene. Despite New York City being a hellscape, no one from SHIELD, none of the Avengers, or any other superhero shows up to help. It’s not like Insomniac has the excuse that this is a world with just Spider-Man. Avengers tower exists in the game, the Fantastic Four are teased, we know Wolverine is out there, and numerous other Marvel heroes like Daredevil also operate in New York City… yet no one does anything! Fans have been pondering this over the last few days and are a bit puzzled by the Avengers letting New York suffer.

Of course, it’s just a video game and it would take away from the personal stakes if other heroes joined in. Even though the likes of Wong and Doctor Strange are explicitly mentioned in the game, it is still very much a Peter and Miles story. Perhaps had the Venom thing spiraled beyond New York, then the Avengers would’ve gotten involved. The previous game already noted that they moved to the West Coast and are handling bigger threats, so it’s possible they were monitoring it, but waited to see how Spider-Man handled it before making any moves.