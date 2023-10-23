Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Developer Promises to Fix One of the Game’s Biggest Oversights

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was an immediate hit for developer Insomniac Games when it launched last week. The PlayStation 5 exclusive has quickly racked up critical praise and set sales records for Sony. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a technical marvel, particularly with how little loading the game needs to do as you swing through New York City. On top of that, it’s jam-packed with references to Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ comic history that will delight long-time fans of the two comic book characters. However, some fans noticed a massive oversight related to Miles and his heritage and took to social media to express their annoyance. Fortunately, it sounds like a fix is coming soon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cuban Flag Mistake

Fans noticed that when you go into Miles Morales’ house, there’s a big flag on one of the walls, seemingly celebrating his heritage. Unfortunately, it’s a Cuban flag, and Miles is Puerto Rican. As you’d expect, many fans quickly noted the error and took to social media to question why Insomniac had put the Cuban flag in Miles’ house. What makes it even stranger is that Miles also has an alternative suit you can earn that is designed to look like the Puerto Rican flag and uses the correct colors. The two flags do look relatively similar, so this mistake likely comes down to a bit of old-fashioned human oversight.

The good news is that the developers at Insomniac have confirmed that a fix is coming for the flag. Most likely, this will be a quick hotfix to update the flag and not much else. While Insomniac currently has a larger update on the horizon, this doesn’t seem like something the team will hold back for that big patch. That said, the team hasn’t given fans a release date for the patch, but it doesn’t seem like something we’ll be waiting on for too long.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 New Game+ Update

As mentioned, the first big patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in the works, and we know at least a few of the features that Insomniac will bring to the game. The most notable is that fans will have the option to start a new game plus, something that players have been asking for even before the game launched. This will let players take advantage of all of the skills and gadgets they unlocked by 100%ing the game. After all, using those abilities against regular goons just isn’t as fun as using them to take down some of Spider-Man 2‘s bosses.

Alongside the new game plus addition, the developers are working to add a mission replay feature, which lets you jump back into story missions to test your skills. In some ways, this will be similar to the new game plus without needing to reset your whole save. The patch doesn’t have a current timetable, but we’ll likely learn more in the next few weeks.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available now on PlayStation 5.