Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bug Keeps Turning Players Into Cubes

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched out of the gate last week to great critical reviews and record-setting sales. Despite all of that high praise, developer Insomniac Games' latest isn't a perfect game. In fact, over the last few days, players have been finding all kinds of bugs. Fortunately, most of these don't impact the gameplay too much and are fixed relatively easily, but that doesn't make them any less hilarious. The newest glitch is exactly that, turning Miles Morales into a tiny, white cube for some very strange reason.

The glitch was first spotted by TheGamer, where they noted that, after beating Marvel's Spider-Man 2, they found themselves swinging through the skyline of New York City as a white cube. The default Blender cube, to be specific. At first, they thought it might be some kind of odd hidden suit that unlocks after beating the game, but it quickly became clear that this wasn't Resident Evil 2 and The Tofu Survivor.

The White Cube Glitch in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

It's not exactly clear what's causing this bug, but it seems to be related to Miles's suit being unable to load. That means in cutscenes you'll see Miles' floating head with no actual body. It's a bit disconcerting but is only a sign of things to come. Once you're out in the open world, Miles will turn into a white cube. This cube has all of Miles Morales' usual abilities. It can swing around the city and fight criminals, though you will be unable to see Miles' animations making it much more difficult to fight off baddies.

Fortunately, the fix seems relatively easy. You just need to go into the main menu and switch suits. That should switch Miles back to his usual self, though you might need to do a full reload of your save from the main menu or even reset the game if that quick fix doesn't change things back to normal. It's also worth noting that the glitch can seemingly happen to both Spider-Men, though Miles seems much more to be hit by this bug based on what's been seen on social media.

Of course, this isn't the only bug players have seen pop up in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. One of the most notable things players noticed is that Miles has the wrong flag in his house. While the character is Puerto Rican, the developers accidentally put up a gigantic Cuban flag in his house. It's a strange oversight considering they correctly colored Miles' Puerto Rico-themed suit, but the developers have already said they're working on a fix to get the correct flag in Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available now on PlayStation 5. Remember, the game isn't coming to PS4 and likely won't come to PC for at least a few months, if not longer.