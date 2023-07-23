Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Working on "Unannounced" AAA PS5 Game

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still a few months away from releasing on PlayStation 5, but it seems the game's developer is already looking towards the future. Insomniac Games project director Erin Eberhardt recently appeared in an interview with Full Sail University, where she revealed that she is working on an "unannounced" AAA game. Eberhardt went on to talk about her one-year anniversary with Insomniac, and how she has spent five years with Sony overall. While she offered no specific details on the mystery project, Eberhardt praised the publisher, most notably the tech that the team gets to "experiment with and play with."

Clips from the interview with Eberhardt were shared on Twitter by user @Dream_WaIker and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Insomniac has a long history with Sony, dating all the way back to 1996, when the company released its first game on the original PlayStation, Disruptor. While the studio remained independent for decades, Insomniac was officially acquired by Sony in 2019. The news came less than a year after the original Marvel's Spider-Man released to critical and commercial acclaim. Since then, the studio has had an impressive output, releasing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 2021. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated to release on October 20th, while Marvel's Wolverine has been announced, but does not currently have a release date.

Whatever Insomniac is working on next, PlayStation fans have reason to be excited! Insomniac has earned a reputation as one of Sony's most reliable studios, putting out some truly great games. Given how long AAA game development can take, it will probably be a long time before fans actually get to find out what that the team's next project will be. That's just the nature of the industry, but hopefully the finished product will prove yet another strong exclusive for the PS5.

