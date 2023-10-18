Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Will Have a Day One Patch

When Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches later this week, the game will have a day one patch. Insomniac Games offered some details about the patch on Twitter, where the developer noted that "the disc contains the entire game from start to finish with no patch or online requirement." However, the studio has stated that those who purchase the game's physical release should still update the game to version 1.001.002 on launch day prior to starting the game. Those planning to pre-load the digital version will have that version of the game right from the start.

"This update features polish to the gold master version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 available on disc, which improves the opening sections of the game and includes other general refinements to your Spidey experience, including some additional Accessibility Options," Insomniac wrote on Twitter.

At this time, full patch notes have not been released, and we'll have to see if there ends up being a detailed breakdown of what to expect. If patch notes are released, it's possible we won't see them until Friday, when both the patch and the game itself are released. Of course, physical video game collectors will be happy to know that the entirety of the game can be enjoyed from the disc, even if Insomniac recommends downloading this one to make things a bit smoother!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be available on October 20th. Unlike Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be the first game in the series exclusive to PlayStation 5. The previous two games in the series also released on PlayStation 4, but Sony finally seems to be moving away from the older console, allowing developers like Insomniac greater freedom to take advantage of the PS5's capabilities. From everything shown so far, it seems like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has seen a big graphic leap over the previous two games, and could be one of the PS5's must-own titles.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reviews

Embargo for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 reviews ended earlier this week, and critical reception to the game has been overwhelmingly positive. As of this writing, the game has a Metacritic score of 91, which is actually higher than the previous two games. ComicBook.com reviewer Cade Onder gave the game a score of 4.5 out of 5, calling it "a sensational follow-up to the previous games and yet another winner for PlayStation players." It remains to be seen whether audiences will agree, but they won't have to wait much longer to find out for themselves!

