Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Home Run Trophy Guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is full of activities for you to do. Most of these can be found on your map, but a few of them will require you to complete very specific tasks that the game never tells you about. One of these is the Home Run Trophy, which is actually incredibly easy to unlock if you know where to go. Fortunately, if you haven't been able to puzzle out what you need to do to get this trophy on your quest to earn Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Platinum Trophy. Here's how to get the Home Run trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Where is the Home Run Trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

To complete this Trophy, all you need to do is round the bases at a specific baseball diamond in New York City. It's a big city, so you might be struggling to locate it, but once you know where it is, it's not too tough to track down. The diamond you're looking for is found on Coney Island, which is near the southern edge of the Downtown Brooklyn area of the map. You can see the exact location in the map above.

It's tough to miss the baseball field if you're in the right place, but if you're still having trouble finding it, make sure you're looking close to all of the theme rides on the island. The baseball diamond is just beside the rollercoaster and other rides. It's also in the flattest area of the location, so don't worry about missing it in between a bunch of skyscrapers.

Once you find the diamond, all you need to do is round the bases. Start at home plate and run around the diamond. It's not clear if you need to go in the correct order, but it's probably smart to follow the traditional base order (1st, 2nd, 3rd, home) to be safe. If you've done it correctly, you'll hear Peter or Miles make a trademark quip and then unlock the Trophy. If, for whatever reason, it doesn't pop, you might want to try again and stick closer to the base path. When we did it, we stayed within the lines and had no trouble, so make sure you're not letting yourself drift out of the base path too much just in case.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available on PlayStation 5 on October 20. For now, the game is exclusive to PS5 consoles, but the previous game eventually came to PC. That took about half a year to make the jump, so it's safe to expect a similar timeframe for Spider-Man 2. However, developer Insomniac hasn't given us any official word yet, so the theoretical timetable could shift over the next few months.