Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Actor Shares Emotional Message and Behind-the-Scenes Look at Game

Before Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release alongside the PS5 later this year, starring, as the title reveals, Miles Morales, played by Nadji Jeter. And as you would expect, the actor is very excited about the opportunity and recently hinted at the role's importance.

More specifically, today Jeter took to Twitter to share an emotional message and a behind-the-scenes look at the work he's been doing for the game, which includes of course plenty of motion capture work.

"To become a character so impactful Means the World to me," said Jeter. "The story of Miles is what this generation and the next need! I just thank the heavens above for blessing me with the opportunity and responsibility to bring him to life!"

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what role Peter Parker will play in the game, but Insomniac Games has made it clear this will be Miles Morales' story. Unfortunately, this is all it's revealed about the game. For now, it's unclear who Morales will be trying to thwart or whether or not Mary Jane and Peter Parker will be around to help much like he was for them in the events of the first game.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in development for the PS5 and is set to release worldwide sometime this year alongside the next-gen PlayStation console.

