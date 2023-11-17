The Last of Us Part II Remastered Leaks on PSN, Reveals New Survival Mode

UPDATE: Insider Gaming has since reported that the PS5 remaster of The Last of Us Part II is releasing on January 19, 2024. This information is accompanied by a leaked trailer that can be viewed here.

ORIGINAL: A new PSN leak has revealed The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a PS5 remaster of the 2020 PS4 game, The Last of Us Part II. The leak has been found after PS Deals scrapped PSN and unearthed a listing that has yet to be pushed live by PlayStation and Naughty Dog, but has been uploaded and will presumably be revealed soon. The listing reveals the remaster comes with "an array of technical enhancements" that make the remaster "the definitive way to play Ellie and Abby's critically acclaimed story."

The listing mentions that the game has been built specifically for the PS5, which in turn has allowed for things that weren't previously possible. The following is then outlined: "A host of graphical improvements bring the beautiful-yet-dangerous world to life, visual performance now outputs at 4K in Fidelity Mode, improved loading times more quickly let you jump into action, and full DualSense wireless controller integration." More important than this, the remaster adds a new roguelike survival mode called No Return.

"Experience The Last of Us Part II's deep combat via an entirely new mode," reads the listing. "Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters. Play as a host of different unlockable characters, some never-before playable in The Last of Us franchise, each with unique gameplay traits. The variety of challenges feature different foes and memorable locations from throughout Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles."

The following is also outlined:

Delve deeper into this beloved adventure and learn how the original game was created.

Lost Levels lets you explore early-development versions of three new levels not seen in the original.

Enjoy hours of new developer commentary to hear insights into Part II's development as you experience the game.

Live up to your musical potential with Guitar Free Play, which includes new unlockable instruments, or take on the new Speedrun Mode and post your best times.

Descriptive Audio and Speech to Vibrations have also been added to Part II's suite of accessibility features.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered also features brand new unlockable character and weapon skins for players to use for both Ellie and Abby.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor Naughty Dog nor anyone associated with the two has commented on this leak. If this changes, we will update the story. In the meantime, take this leak with a grain of salt. There's no reason to doubt the validity of the leak, but it's still currently unofficial information.