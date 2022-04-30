Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Deleted Scenes Released Online

✖

Deleted scenes from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales have surfaced online, revealing how the story was initially paced a bit differently. In 2020, Insomniac Games released its second Spider-Man game in the form of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game allowed players to step into the shoes of the titular character after attaining Spider-Man's powers in the previous game. The game was a massive hit thanks to the fact it was one of the marquee launch titles for the PlayStation 5 and was a sequel to one of the most acclaimed games on the PlayStation 4. Although the game has been out for some time, Insomniac also just released a new patch for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales which makes some performance changes to the game.

With all of that said, the game had to make some notable changes before it became a critical hit. Some deleted scenes from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales have surfaced online, showing how different the first 90 minutes of the game almost were. The three scenes show unseen moments with Ganke, Phin, and Miles' mother, Rio. The most significant scene is a moment between Rio, Phin, and Miles where Phin tells Rio that the Morales family should move out of Harlem due to the rising power of Roxxon and the secrets they're withholding. These deleted scenes were actually released online in August 2021 as part of a GDC talk from Insomniac Games' Brian Horton, but have been rediscovered thanks to a recent tweet from Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter. Horton revealed in his presentation that the scenes were cut and the story was slightly tweaked to help with pacing issues, as Insomniac felt that these scenes created tonal issues and also revealed Phin's motivations to become the antagonist a little too early.

Ultimately, it seems like these were the right choices for the game. It's rare to see behind-the-scenes looks at games like this, particularly ones that offer up deleted scenes, but it is a wonderful educational tool for helping people understand the work that goes into games. As of right now, Insomniac Games is working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which is slated to release in 2023.

