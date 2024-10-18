Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Won’t Be Getting Any Story DLC

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players who’ve been asking nonstop for DLC since the Spider-Man game released around this time last year can stop asking now because it’s not happening. Insomniac Games, the developer of all of PlayStation’s current line of Spider-Man games, confirmed as much this week amid the Marvel Games announcements happening during New York Comic-Con. A PlayStation Blog post accompanying those announcements confirmed that there is “no additional story content planned” with not even an “at this time” included, don’t expect any DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The comment about no DLC happening for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 came from Aaron Jason Espinoza, the senior community manager at Insomniac Games who penned the post for the PlayStation Blog. Insomniac Games hasn’t really been responding to the many, many requests for info about possible DLCs, and we now know that’s the case because no DLC is happening anyway. The post itself was about the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which was just announced with the DLC remarks squeezed in.

“While we have no additional story content planned for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’re delighted to bring all of our previously released post-launch content to the PC version, including New Game+, new suits and color variants, Photo Mode features, and more,” the post said.

Insomniac Games never really hinted at the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be getting any DLC, so it’s not like the developer is going back on its word or anything like that. Rather, it was the DLC rollout for the original Marvel’s Spider-Man that got players thinking the same post-launch plans might be applied to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Marvel’s Spider-Man got a trio of DLCs available through one larger bundle called Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps with those DLCs released in October, November, and December during 2018. The timing of those DLC releases put them all just within a year after Marvel’s Spider-Man released in September 2017, so this would be around the time that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 got DLC (or at least an announcement) if it were to be happening.

Of course, the verdict of no DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 probably has everything to do with the fact that Insomniac Games is already working on another game: Marvel’s Wolverine. We’re several years out now from when that new Marvel game was revealed with pretty much nothing to see or hear from it in any official capacity, though recent rumors have suggested that we might be hearing more about it soon. If Insomniac Games is working on that game, however, it makes sense that DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be skipped.