Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Are Gushing Over New Detail: "That's So Cute"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out on PS5 in a couple of months, but before the highly-anticipated sequel releases PlayStation fans are combing through all of the game's media to far to make sure there aren't any finer details they missed. To this end, one Spider-Man fan recently pointed out a detail about Peter Parker and Mary Jane contained within the most recent trailer for the game, the story trailer. The detail is tiny and inconsequential to the game, but it's attracting lots of love over on Reddit. To this end, a post pointing it out has attracted a couple thousands votes up.

The detail in question features several characters in the game, on the screen, at once, including Peter Parker and his love interest, Mary Jane, In the scene, the two can be seen wearing essentially matching clothing. Is this important? No, but Spider-Man fans, at least on Reddit, are loving the tiny detail, which highlights their relationship in the second game and the attention to detail in the game as well.

Below, you can check it out for yourself. As for the trailer, if you haven't seen it, you can peep it at the top of the article.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release worldwide on October 20, 2023 via the PS5 and the PS5 only. There is currently no word of a PS4 release or a PC release.

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other, and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat," reads an official blurb about the game. "Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear. Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains-including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."