Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Shares Promising Update About 2023 Release Date

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lowenthal has shared a promising new update about the upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel's release date. A little more than a month ago, Insomniac Games and PlayStation revealed to fans that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was slated to launch at some point in fall 2023. Although this announcement caused quite a bit of excitement, some fans expressed hesitancy given how many video game delays have transpired in recent years. Luckily, based on what Lowenthal has recently said, it doesn't sound like the title will end up slipping beyond 2023.

In a new discussion with CBM, Lowenthal spoke briefly about the status of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. As for his own work on the game, Lowenthal, who portrays Spider-Man/Peter Parker, said that he's only got a bit more left to do on the project. Talking more about the project as a whole, he went on to also say that Insomniac should very much be able to release the game later in 2023 as it is currently intending to do.

"I've still got a little bit to do. It's a massive game so I'm still doing a little bit of work," Lowenthal explained. "I know they're confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can't really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it's astonishing.[...] I'm so excited for you to play it. They know they've got big shoes to fill from the last two games and they've done it. I just can't wait for people to play it."

Again, while we don't have an exact launch date to go by just yet, it's great to hear Lowenthal say that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is very much on track for this year. Assuming that this plan doesn't end up changing at Insomniac Games, hopefully, we should get our first look at the game in action in the coming weeks or months.

