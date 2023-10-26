Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets First Post-Release Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The first post-release update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has today been let loose by Insomniac Games and PlayStation. To coincide with its launch at the end of this past week, Spider-Man 2 had a day-one update that fixed a number of initial problems that were found with the game's 1.0 version. Since that time, Insomniac has made it known to fans that it was working on additional patches that would roll out in the near future. Now, the first of these updates has gone live, although it doesn't include a vast number of fixes.

As of this moment, update version 1.001.003 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up and mainly looks to address one of the biggest complaints that fans have had with an error in the game. Specifically, it was found that a flag in Spider-Man 2 that was meant to be tied to Puerto Rico was instead displayed as the flag from Cuba. Insomniac itself had previously addressed this mistake and said that it would be pushing out a patch soon enough to resolve the issue.

"Today's patch corrects an error where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag," Insomniac wrote in a statement alongside the release of this update. "We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do better in the future."

Although this is the biggest overhaul seen in this Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update, Insomniac has provided a couple of other fixes as well. One of these tweaks is tied specifically to the suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as Insomniac said that its logo was previously too bright. Additionally, Insomniac has solved another problem where character models weren't appearing after long play sessions and were instead simply being displayed as a cube. This issue is one that most players haven't had a major problem with as it has provided for some funny in-game clips circling on social media.

Moving forward, Insomniac has said that it will continue to release new updates for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in the weeks and months ahead. One of these future patches will add a New Game+ mode to the title, which is something that fans have been requesting in droves. Outside of this, there's also a chance that new suits will continue to be added to Spider-Man 2 over time as Insomniac previously pushed out a variety of new cosmetic options with its original Spidey game.

To get a look at the full patch notes for today's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update, you can find them attached below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 1.001.003 Patch Notes



General Fixes & Polish: