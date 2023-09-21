Spider-Man 2 Star Yuri Lowenthal Interview, Chris Evans Talk Captain America | Phase Zero

ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast played host to Yuri Lowenthal on Wednesday. Lowenthal is the voice of Spider-Man in the hit Spider-Man games on PlayStation, with the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 due out in less than a month. Lowenthal checked into the Phase Zero episode for its second half, spending more than 30 minutes talking about his experiences with the game, teasing what players can expect, and sharing his hopes for future crossovers after his Spider-Man appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Lowenthal's additional credits include Mortal Kombat 1, Masters of the Universe, Naruto, and more.

Marvel fandom to me was comic books growing up. I read a lot of comics. I read more comic books back when I was younger than I do now, probably because I've got a seven year old and he takes up most of my time," Lowenthal explained at the top of the Phase Zero interview. "It's probably the reason that I'm wearing a Moon Knight to a Spider-Man interview because I have to rep what I love."

In the first half of the episode, the Phase Zero crew chopped up the latest Marvel news with Logan Moore from ComicBook.com's gaming coverage team. Moore previously went hands-on with Spider-Man 2, sharing a glowing review for the game. The general MCU news included (now-outdated and debunked) reports of the budget for The Marvels, comments from Chris Evans about returning as Captain America, and Phase Zero's plans for bonus episodes surrounding Loki Season 2.

The new episode of Phase Zero runs for a little more than an hour. It was broadcast live on the official Phase Zero YouTube channel before being made available on all major podcast platforms. Links can be found below.

