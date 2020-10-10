PlayStation Reveals a Ton of PS5 Backward Compatibility Details

✖

PlayStation has revealed a ton of PS5 backward compatibility details, including the finer specifics of how PS5 will talk with the PS4. Unfortunately, if you're looking for word of PS3, PS2, and PS1 backward compatibility, there's none here. Earlier this year, Sony confirmed there are no plans to add these legacy consoles to the PS5's support of backward compatibility, and for now, this hasn't changed. That said, there are plenty of new details.

As we covered earlier, the PS5 will play every PS4 game minus 10 games, all of which you can find right here. And, according to Sony, this will be on day one.

"We are focused on the huge catalog of games on PlayStation 4, and we’re pleased that more than 99% of PS4 games will be playable on PS5 on day one," said Sony. "This includes games that have defined the PS4 generation – from critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusives like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, to blockbuster hits from our third-party partners."

Of course, this puts the console on parity with the Xbox Series X, which also plays 99 percent of Xbox One games, however, it also plays some original Xbox games too.

According to Sony, when you sign in to your PS5 with your account, you will automatically see your library of played PS4 content via the menu.

As for the games themselves, they will run the same on PS5 unless specified. In other words, there will be "select" PS4 titles that see increased loading speeds, more stable frame rates, unlocked frame rates, and dynamic resolution added to the experience. For now, Sony has not released a list of these "select" PS4 games.

Sony also confirms PlayStation VR games will run on PS5 if you have a headset and Remote Play is back too. Meanwhile, you can transfer digital games, game data, and game saves from a PS4 console to a PS5 console via LAN cables or WIFI. However, it's a feature that will vary game by game because it will be up to developers to add this option. And this is where the new details end.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12, priced at $400 or $500, depending on what version you get. For more coverage on the console -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: