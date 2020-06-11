Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals First PS5 Screenshots

✖

Today, out of nowhere, PlayStation and Insomniac Games revealed Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is in development for the PS5 and the PS5 only, and is scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season, presumably at the launch of the console or near it. To accompany the announcement, the pair revealed our first-ever look at the game in the form of an announcement trailer, and now they have also revealed the game's first-ever screenshots.

And as you can see in the screenshots, the game stars Miles Morales, or at least partially. Insomniac Games hasn't confirmed if players will play as Peter Parker at all during the game. It's safe to assume we will, probably at the start of the game, but for now, all we have is Miles Morales, who looks like he may play a bit differently than Parker, which would make more sense. Not only does Morales have a different moving style than Peter Parker, but different moves.

Whatever the case, below, you can check out the new screenshots, which unfortunately only reveal one suit, but do give us a look at Morales both in the suit, and what his face looks like out of it.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is a direct sequel or a spin-off, and unfortunately, the screenshots don't provide any further clarification. But they are pretty to look at, and showcase what type of visuals we will get out of the console at launch.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to launch worldwide sometime this holiday season via the PS5 and the PS5 only. Being a PlayStation first-party game, there's no chance of it coming to Xbox or other platforms, and there's currently no word of a PS4 version.

