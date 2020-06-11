PlayStation Reveals PS5 Boot-Up Sequence

✖

Today during the PS5 games event, Sony shocked PlayStation fans by revealing the PS5's console design. Unfortunately, there's no word of a price or a release date, but now we know what the console looks like, and that it will be available in two editions: a standard edition and an all-digital edition that removes the disc drive, presumably in favor of offering the console at a cheaper price point. The surprises didn't end there though.

During the event, Sony also teased what the boot-up sequence for the console will look like and sound like, and it's nothing like the PS4 start-up sequence. That said, while it sounds and looks different, the function is still the same. The console boots up to a screen that then requires a button press from the user. In this sense, it's like every boot-up screen before it, though it looks notably faster than the PS4's start-up sequence.

At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn't outright confirmed this is the console's boot-up screen, but it's unclear what else it could be. That said, until official confirmation arrives, it's perhaps wise to take this with a grain of salt or two.

The PS5 boot screen is insaaanely clean, can't wait to see what the menu looks like. pic.twitter.com/RTKrSLyrFf — Chris (@ScreenDude6K) June 11, 2020

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season at an unknown price point. That said, now that we know there are two versions of the console, this means it will release with two different price points, presumably $400 and $500, though, for now, this is nothing more than speculation. Meanwhile, the release should happen sometime in late October or in November before Black Friday.

