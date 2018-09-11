Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ Includes Clever Nod to ‘Fallout 3’

Fans have spent all weekend playing through Marvel’s Spider-Man, unlocking all sorts of fun suits, and searching under every rock for any Easter egg that could possibly be found. While the Marvel Easter eggs have been the most talked-about, the game also includes one clever nod to another insanely popular game that any game will instantly recognize.

The game in question is Bethesda’s smash-hit RPG Fallout 3, and the Easter egg comes in the form of the title’s beloved, old school soundtrack. (It’s worth mentioning that there are only slight spoilers for Spider-Man in this article, as the Easter egg can be found pretty early on.)

After your very first mission in Spider-Man, where you face-off against Kingpin in Fisk Tower, you’re directed to your place of work, Octavius Labs, where you’re running late once again. Once you get there and do a couple of things for Dr. Octavius, he exits for a meeting and you’re able to explore the lab. While most may immediately make their way out of the lab in order to continue the story, a little exploring will lead you to the Fallout 3 Easter egg.

There are a few things to interact with in the lab, most of them being voice memos from Dr. Octavius. In addition to those memos, there’s a boombox stereo sitting on a self on one side of the lab.

When you turn on the stereo, music begins to play, because that’s how stereos work. If you turn it off and turn it back on, a different song will come on. There are a few tracks to cycle through on the stereo, with most being fairly generic music. However, one track will instantly take you back to the Capital Wasteland of Fallout 3, and you’ll be expecting to hear the voice of Three Dog as soon as it ends.

The song in question is “Let’s Go Sunning,” which is one of the old-timey hits featured on Fallout 3‘s Galaxy News Radio (Bringing you the truth, no matter how bad it hurts).

According to the Fallout wiki, “Let’s Go Sunning” was initially composed by Jack Shaindlin, and was performed by an unknown singer for the 1954 nudist docudrama, Garden of Eden. The song was made popular to modern audiences for it’s inclusion in Fallout 3, alongside the likes of “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire,” “Crazy He Calls Me,” and “Anything Goes.”

Now, if only Spider-Man had included Galaxy News Radio as an in-game music option.

Were you able to catch this awesome Fallout 3 nod in Marvel’s Spider-Man? What other Easter eggs were you able to find? Let us know in the comments!