‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Cosplay Has Spidey Hilariously Impersonate Nick Fury

With Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man adventure continuously being the talk of the gaming community and with a new Avengers movie on the horizon, it’s understandable that Spidey would be on a lot of people’s minds. In my case, probably more than necessary but whatever. Luckily, we have some really cool cosplay to tide us over, including one with Spidey hilariously impersonating Nick Fury – much to his chagrin.

Nick Fury is being cosplayed by DuWayne Andrews Jr. while ‘Northwest Spidey’ took on our favourite webbed hero!

View this post on Instagram Sneaky as a spider🕷 📸 @davesphotos.pnw A post shared by Northwest Spidey (@northwestspidey) on Jan 25, 2019 at 3:01pm PST

I’m also going to throw in one more that has nothing to do with Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, just because the Black Widow (Izzya Cosplay) shot looks like she’s doing the “praise the booty” stance even though I know she’s not, and I’m immature which means I thought it was hilarious:

