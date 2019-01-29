‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Hilariously React to New Suit Reveals After Spider-Cop Remains a No-Show

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is the gift that keeps on giving. With continuous updates and free content, it’s every Spidey fan’s dream game. That being said, it’s easy to let the fandom get ahead a little bit though luckily, the Spider-Cop demand is hilarious and didn’t take the Raimi suit route.

The studio over at Insomniac Games recently revealed two more suits that were making their way over into the latest Spidey game, though players couldn’t help but to notice that Spider-Cop continues to be missing from the line-up. With a sequel hinted at for the future, there’s no doubt that this design will eventually make its way over into the title, though for now — the memes commence.

And Twitter had something to say as well:

We want spider cop — loading… (@andyhuraa) January 28, 2019

No Spiders Man nor Spider Cop pic.twitter.com/YAvrrulHiz — Just a Merrrio. (@merrriospa) January 28, 2019

Yes! I’d love to see #SpiderCop, Unlimited, Ben Reily’s Spidey outfit, and Alex Ross’ design added in a future update! 🙂 Alongside #FarFromHome suits from the movie too! 🙂 #SpiderManPS4 — Elijah H. (@RetroGuy2593) January 29, 2019

In the game itself, players can hear certain conversations with Yuri Watanbe where Spidey will sometimes refer to himself as Spider-Cop. This hilarious police force alter ego is pure comedic gold, even if Yuri is tired of the jokes, and quickly became a fan favorite for a potential game idea.

With more and more DLC on the way and a potential sequel in the works, it’s possible this fan-driven suit will finally become a reality. What say you? Would you dig taking to the streets as Spider-Cop? What other suits would you like to see make their way into the PlayStation exclusive? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

You can also see how this wonderful design became canon with our previous coverage here.