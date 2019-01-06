‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Player Recreates Iconic Movie Poster With Photo Mode

PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man from developer Insomniac Games was one of the best games of 2018. It had an epic and surprisingly personal and emotional narrative. It had an impressive range of villains, suit options, and thoughtful fan service. And of course, it had some great gameplay. There wasn’t much better last year than that feeling of your first time swinging around the game’s massive recreation of Manhattan.

But you know what was also pretty darn good? The game’s photo mode. And what’s even better is that it’s the gift that keeps giving as the game’s players regularly share what incredible details they were able to capture, what they were able to recreate, and of course just what great shots of underwear Spidey they’ve taken.

That said, one player recently took to Reddit to share their latest shot: a recreation of Sam Raimi’s 2002 beloved Spider-Man movie. More specifically, of one of its iconic movie posters, and perhaps one of the most iconic shots of Spider-Man ever.

For reference:

As you can see, it’s far from a one-for-one recreation, but that’s impossible. And when you consider the tool set at hand, it’s a pretty faithful and impressive recreation. Though in the recreation Spidey’s fingers look extra broken. I don’t even think Peter Parker can put that type of pressure on his fingers. But hey, in Marvel’s Spider-Man he apparently can!

There’s been a ton of movie poster recreations via the game’s photo mode, but I have to admit this is one of the best yet, and only recently became possible with the addition of the Sam Raimi suit.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more news, information, and media on the game — as well as all things Spidey in general — click here.

In the most recent and related news, Marvel revealed a brand-new collectible statue of Insomniac Games’ Advanced Suit white spider Spider-Man last night. You can drool over it in all of its glory right here.

And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the recreation.