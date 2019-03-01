Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Player Debunks Peter Parker Face Theory

Fan theories and contributions in gaming are some of our favorite things because they honestly just shed a really cool — and new — light on the titles we love the most. That being said, they aren’t always accurate. Take the “Tobey, Andrew, and Tom” post that went viral earlier this week regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 – though it looked really cool seeing the mashup of the three actors create the protagonist we played in the game, it was swiftly debunked to be an image of the actual face model himself.

The above post is actually a slideshow of three images debunking the original Reddit thread found at this link here of an OP claiming that they combined images of Tobey, Andrew, and Tom (all Spidey actors) and ‘found’ that the three combined look like in-game Peter we met in Insomniac’s title.

Though the photoshop attempt was nifty, it wasn’t actually some big Easter egg combining Hollywood’s various visions of the webbed hero himself. Consider this fan contribution debunked.

