‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

There is so much to enjoy in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4. From incredible easter eggs, to simply an amazing story – but let’s talk about that soundtrack, because it is fire.

For those that have yet to play the game but want to enjoy some awesome music, or others like us that want to hold on to this game experience for as long as possible, now you can – for free – because John Paesano’s soundtrack for the record-breaking PlayStation 4 title is available on multiply streaming services!

Whether you’re an Apple Music fan, or prefer to get your groove on with Spotify, there are so many different ways to lose yourself in the sounds of Insomniac Games’ latest hit. Below are the other streaming services you can check out for the game’s OST:

Spotify

Apple Music

Google Play

Pandora

Amazon Music

There are a few videos on YouTube as well that offer glimpses at the soundtrack, but these services make it even easier to listen on-the-go. This website right here makes it even easier to pick your poison regarding how you listen to the popular OST.

In other news, did you see that the latest game hit record-breaking sales numbers during its first week of launch? In the first three days since the game launched on PlayStation 4, it raked in over 3.3 million copies sold! Looking at units sold, the “opening” weekend of the exclusive saw more success than the film Spider-Man Homecoming during its grand debut!

Sony has yet to divulge more specific information, but doing basic math (and excluding the pro bundles, Deluxe Editions, etc), 3.3 million copies roughly translates to almost 199 million dollars! For perspective, Homecoming saw a $117 million during its opening weekend!

But it wasn’t just post-launch sales that set the record, the amount of pre-orders was also a new high for the company. Again, excluding the stunning PlayStation 4 Pro bundle that sold out almost instantly, Marvel’s Spider-Man even surpassed that of God of War – the previous record holder.

Interested in reading up on Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4? You can check out the full review right here. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!