Spider-Cop Is a Godsend Thanks to This ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Cosplay

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is the gift that keeps on giving. With continuous updates and free content, it’s every Spidey fan’s dream game. Because of the amazing fanfare, it’s a little easy to get carried away but luckily, the Spider-Cop demand was hilarious and didn’t take the Raimi suit route.

Though Spider-Cop hasn’t yet made his official debut in the game outside of a few hilarious lines, one cosplayer took it upon himself to give the gift of life to the hilarious concept:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cosplayer in question is Jake Moore of California, and his passion for all things Marvel is awesomely apparent throughout his cosplay portfolio.

And he also does a regular Spidey too, and well!

In the game itself, players can hear certain conversations with Yuri Watanbe where Spidey will sometimes refer to himself as Spider-Cop. This hilarious police force alter ego is pure comedic gold, even if Yuri is tired of the jokes, and quickly became a fan favorite for a potential game idea.

With more and more DLC on the way and a potential sequel in the works, it’s possible this fan-driven suit will finally become a reality. What say you? Would you dig taking to the streets as Spider-Cop? What other suits would you like to see make their way into the PlayStation exclusive? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

