Spider-Cop Is a Godsend Thanks to This ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Cosplay

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is the gift that keeps on giving. With continuous updates and free content, it’s every Spidey fan’s dream game. Because of the amazing fanfare, it’s a little easy to get carried away but luckily, the Spider-Cop demand was hilarious and didn’t take the Raimi suit route.
Though Spider-Cop hasn’t yet made his official debut in the game outside of a few hilarious lines, one cosplayer took it upon himself to give the gift of life to the hilarious concept:
The chief never did trust SpiderCop. Thought he was a loose cannon. 🕶🕶🕶🕶 It’s been a looong time since I had a shoot with @yorkinabox l, but once again he really knocked it out of the park! I’ve got a lot more SpiderCop photos coming soon! 🕶🕶🕶🕶 Original concept design by @lulislucart Screen printing by @parallellifestudios Faceshell and lenses 3D modeled by @maffhewdc 🎨🎨🎨🎨 #Spidey #spiderman #peterparker #marvel #marvelcomics #comics #cosplay #cosplayer #costume #costumer #spandex #spidercop #lbce #longbeachcomicexpo
The cosplayer in question is Jake Moore of California, and his passion for all things Marvel is awesomely apparent throughout his cosplay portfolio.
You’re in luck, Yuri. (starts using an intentionally gruff voice) Your favorite tough but lovable, grizzled, seen-too-much detective is in town. 👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️ Photo by @ephen.stephen Screen printing by @parallellifestudios Original concept design by @lulislucart 👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️ #Spidey #spiderman #peterparker #marvel #marvelcomics #comics #cosplay #cosplayer #costume #costumer #spandex #spidercop #ps4spiderman #lbce #longbeachcomicexpo
I’m putting together a team… No not the Avengers. I wore SpiderCop for the first time this weekend at Long Beach Comic Expo and it was SO MUCH FUN!! Check out my story for my favorite shenanigan! ⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️ @spideydna as Noir @ultimatespideyy as FFH Me as SpiderCop SpiderCop screen printing by @parallellifestudios Original SpiderCop concept art by @lulislucart Photo by @amandavochoa ⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️ #Spidey #spiderman #peterparker #marvel #marvelcomics #comics #cosplay #cosplayer #costume #costumer #spandex #spidercop #lbce #longbeachcomicexpo #JUSTICE #farfromhome #noir #spidermannoir #police
And he also does a regular Spidey too, and well!
In the game itself, players can hear certain conversations with Yuri Watanbe where Spidey will sometimes refer to himself as Spider-Cop. This hilarious police force alter ego is pure comedic gold, even if Yuri is tired of the jokes, and quickly became a fan favorite for a potential game idea.
With more and more DLC on the way and a potential sequel in the works, it’s possible this fan-driven suit will finally become a reality. What say you? Would you dig taking to the streets as Spider-Cop? What other suits would you like to see make their way into the PlayStation exclusive? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.
You can also see how this wonderful design became canon with our previous coverage here.