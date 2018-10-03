‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fan Designs Awesome Spider-Cop Costume

A fan of Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man designed a skin concept for Spider-Cop that would make for a perfect unlockable costume.

While swinging around New York and stopping crimes, players will occasionally hear Spider-Man conversing with Yuri Watanabe, member of the New York Police Department who works with the hero and helps guide him through the start of the game. During some of these conversations, Spider-Man will refer to himself as “Spider-Cop,” his police force alter-ego that’s accompanied with a gravelly voice when he’s helping her stop crimes and track down villains. Yuri quickly grows tired of his antics, but Spider-Man’s joke about him being a cop led to one of the game’s funnier recurring moments as well as the perfect concept for a skin.

Reddit user and Marvel’s Spider-Man fan Lucas Ferreira (who also has an ArtStation account under the name Lucas Santos) shared a vision for that skin in in a Reddit post that included concept art for Spider-Cop. Showing the front and the back of the skin with “NYPD” on the back and a tiny, tiny, black tie and a badge on the front. Spider-Cop comes equipped with handcuffs and a key on his belt as well as an NYPD hat to top off the dark blue suit.

Going a step beyond simply preparing some concept art for the skin, the creator gave it a power as well. Each suit that players unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man comes with it’s own power that can then be used in a combination with any other unlocked suit. Spider-Cop’s suit would see him make use of a megaphone to stun enemies before flashing some red and blue lights and reciting the Miranda warning to those around him.

Spidey pulls out the Megaphone and carelessly speaks into it (‘NYPD’ or something),” Ferreira’s concept art said, “which produces an accidental high pitched squeal, stunning nearby enemies. He then ditches the Megaphone and recites the entire ‘Miranda Warning.’ During that time, his eye lenses flashe [sic] blue and red, like the police car lights.”

Ferreira’s Instagram page included similar concept art for the skin along with a video that showed its creation process that included adding the badges and other details as well as a police baton that’s not seen in the image above.

Marvel’s Spider-Man doesn’t yet have an official Spider-Cop suit to unlock, but with DLC on the way, there’s always the possibility that the hero will get the police suit that he deserves.