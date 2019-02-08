‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Studio Celebrates 25 Years With New Video

Though their most recent hit was Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, Insomniac Games is no stranger to giving gamers the experiences they crave. Now the studio is celebrating 25 wonderful years with a special throwback video!

Whether you loved them for Spyro, Sunset Overdrive, or their most recent Marvel hit, this studio gave us memories we will treasure forever and there are so many new experiences on the horizon.

In addition to the heartfelt video above, the studio wanted to share some “cool stats” about the company to show what a family they truly are:

The average tenure of an Insomniac team member is 6.38 years.

Nearly 30% of the studio has been with us for 10 or more years.

25% of the studio represents a minority group.

“On behalf of everyone at Insomniac Games, THANK YOU for being part of our lives, playing our games, and participating in our community of fans,” said Insomniac CEO Ted Price. “We love you.”

He spoke about the humble beginnings of Insomniac with just 3 gamers with a dream. In 25 years, they’ve become a powerhouse and a studio that many respect, love, and admire. This industry is constantly changing, evolving, and sometimes that includes the unfortunate news of closures and shutdowns. Insomniac Games continues to be a strong presence in this industry and they aren’t going to be slowing down any time soon.

With rumors of a sequel to Sunset Overdrive and the high demand for a Spider-Man 2, the journey is far from over for this passionate team of individuals that know how to craft a beautiful story worthy of getting lost in.

What are some of your most beloved memories from Insomniac Games? Any particular title you treasure the most?