‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist’ DLC Reveals New Trailer

Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat, is back and bigger than ever within the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man. The first DLC drop for the hit PlayStation 4 exclusive is just around the corner and to celebrate, the team over at Sony has a brand new teaser trailer showing off what’s to come. .

The first DLC is set to arrive on October 23rd, and you can see more about what’s to come in the video at the top of the article. The PlayStation team also added, “Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heistcan be purchased on PlayStation Store. If you want to save money, you can order the entire Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps series, which will get you Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, as well as the two additional chapters releasing later this year.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also got our first look at some of the new suits arriving as well, which can be seen here in our previous coverage. From the coveted Spider-UK suit, to Scarlet Spider II’s variation, there’s a lot to love more than just a sweet new story when The Heist arrives next week.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Want to see why we couldn’t stop raving about the latest adventure from Insomniac Games? You can check out our full review right here, as well as a small blurb below.

Our own Matthew Hayes said in his review, “Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

He added, “You’ve been introduced to most of the villains you’ll encounter in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but believe me when I say that the best parts of this story definitely were not shown in the trailers. There are major shocks and surprises coming your way, and long-time Marvel fans have what will seem to be an endless trove of collectibles and secrets to mine.”

Are you excited for what’s next? Sound off with all of your Spidey thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the coming Heist.