WATCH: Fan Pays Tribute to ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ With 36,000 Dominoes

We all love and appreciate PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man. Many of us have paid tribute to the game by earning its Platinum Trophy or recreating our favorite Spider-Man comic book covers with the game’s photo mode. But even the best of our tributes, fall short of this one by TheDominoKing.

After seven days and over 36,000 dominoes, the YouTuber constructed a massive piece of dominoes art that pays homage to Spidey and the PS4 game from Insomniac Games, and then knocked it down in classic dominoes fashion for the creation of a short video. It’s pretty amazing.

“I’ve been playing the new PS4 Spider-Man game and can honestly say it’s the best superhero hero game I’ve played since the Batman Arkham games,” writes TheDominoKing in the video’s description. “So after beating the game, it inspired me to dedicate a video to Spider-Man.”

I think we can safely award this Marvel’s Spider-Man tribute of the year. How this is even possible, I don’t know. I can’t even line-up 30 dominoes, let alone 36,186 across a whole week.

