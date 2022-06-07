Marvel's Spider-Man on PC Has Seemingly Removed a Major Building

✖

Last week, PlayStation revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will be coming to PC. Fans on the platform will be able to experience the same version currently available on PlayStation 5, but it seems there might be some changes. On Instagram, user @lamSpidey shared a side-by-side comparison of the PS5 game's home screen and the State of Play announcement where we can see that One World Trade Center has seemingly been removed from the background. It's not clear if the building has been removed entirely from the game, or if it was simply removed for this image.

The comparison can be seen in the Instagram post embedded below.

This is not the first time the New York City skyline has been changed for a Spider-Man game; the Chrysler Building was not included in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales over rights issues. However as fans on the game's subreddit have pointed out, the Freedom Tower that exists in Marvel's Spider-Man features a different design from the real-world building, so this shouldn't be a rights issue. It's possible the building was removed just to make the text easier to read on the image, but it's impossible to say for sure. For now, fans will just have to wait and see when the PC version releases.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has followed a recent trend of first-party PlayStation games making their way to PC. Games like Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn have found a lot of success on the platform, allowing Sony to expand the potential reach for these games. Some PlayStation fans have been unhappy that these exclusives are being released elsewhere, but clearly Sony sees this as a big part of its current strategy. Hopefully, this will give a lot more players a chance to experience what Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has to offer!

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is available now on PlayStation 5 and will release August 12th on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC? Do you think the building was removed from this version? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!