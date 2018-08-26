Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Swings In This September

We’ve been learning a lot about the upcoming Spider-Man game coming soon to the PlayStation 4 and now we’re getting even more ways to enjoy the upcoming adventure! Titan Books has just announced the stunning Spider-Man: The Art of the Game collectible book and it’s available now to pre-order before it arrives next month in time for the game!

According to the listing on Forbidden Planet, “Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game is packed with hundreds of exclusive full-colour images of Spider-Man, his suit and equipment, the allies he relies on like Mary Jane Watson and Aunt May, and the deadly villains he battles.

This wealth of material features exclusive insight into the creative process from the talented developers, artists, and designers responsible for bringing the Marvel‘s Spider-Man game to vivid life.”

There is also a very limited edition version of this art book, limited to only 300 units world wide “This signed limited edition of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game comes in a special slipcase, an alternate dustcover, and features two art prints, both signed by the entire Insomniac Games team.”

The limited edition hardcover, seen above, retails for 60 dollars while the standard hardcover retails for $25. It’s an awesome way to celebrate such a beloved Marvel hero in between taking to the streets and swinging justice around left and right in the game itself.

Both versions of the art book will be shipping out world-wide on September 22nd, shortly after players will be able to dive right in the full game’s release. Interested in pre-ordering your own version? You can do that right here and brace for one incredible journey coming soon exclusively to PlayStation 4! For the limited edition, you’re going to want to go here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 will be swinging its way onto the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on September 7th! If you wanted to experience the stunning experience of Peter Parker and the rest of the crew in the highest quality possible, you can also check out the amazing Limited Edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro right here, it’s available now to pre-order! “This special bundle includes a fully customized Amazing Red 1TB PS4 Pro console featuring the iconic Marvel’s Spider-Man spider, a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, Marvel’s Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc, and digital content. This limited edition bundle will be available across the U.S. and Canada for $399.99”