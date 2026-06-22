Mass Effect Confirms New Release for ME2 Fans Later This Year

Mass Effect 2 is undeniably the best game in the series. The first Mass Effect game is the OG, and it had the best RPG elements, but that’s about all it can hang its hat on compared to its successor. And if Mass Effect 3 had a better ending, the debate between it and the second game would be historic, but unfortunately it does not. While the ending of the third game is overhated, it is certainly a letdown compared to the rest of the game. And then, of course, we don’t talk about Mass Effect: Andromeda.

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Mass Effect fans still living in the glory days of 2010 will be happy to know BioWare has teamed up with Dark Horse for a new release involving Mordin Solus and Miranda Lawson, two characters who debut in the second Mass Effect game and then reappear in the third. And, in particular, Solus has one of the best scenes in all of the trilogy. Meanwhile, Miranda isn’t as popular a romance in the fandom as Liara T’Soni or Tali, but she was the most popular romance choice in the second game. If you like or love either of these characters, you will be happy to know the aforementioned duo is releasing new figures for each. And this is particularly noteworthy for Miranda fans and stans because she has never gotten a statue in her 16-year existence.

Mordin Solus and Miranda Lawson

The new PVC statues are currently available to pre-order ahead of an estimated ship date of November 2026 to January 2027. The Miranda statue — which stands at 8.5 inches tall — is available for $54.99. Meanwhile, Mordus is a bit taller and more expensive, standing at 9 inches tall and costing $64.99.

While these two new statues are the newest being added to the collection, there are others available for Commander Shepard, Jack, Garrus, Tali, Wrex, and best of all, Legion. There were the Reaper Sovereign and Liara T’Soni as well, but they sold out. Unfortunately, there is still no statue for the likes of Thane or Grunt, as well as a variety of other characters, and unless these characters return in a future game, these more secondary characters may never get a statue, or at least not for a long time. When the trilogy is one day remade, they will pop again in relevancy, so there’s hope for everyone in their life who needs a Captain Kirrahe statue, but right now it’s only a glimmer of hope and nothing more.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.