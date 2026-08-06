Ubisoft Game From 2012 Now Completely Free to Download and Keep Forever

A Ubisoft game that released back in 2012 is now completely free to download and keep forever thanks to a new offer from the publisher. By all accounts, 2012 was likely one of the biggest years Ubisoft has had since the turn of the century. In this year alone, games like Assassin’s Creed 3, Far Cry 3, Rocksmith, and Trials Evolution released alongside various other entries in franchises like Rayman and Just Dance. Now, one major title that also happened to arrive in this same span is available at no cost as a way of celebrating a milestone associated with the series it stems from.

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Available now until next week on August 13th, Ubisoft is giving out Ghost Recon: Future Soldier on PC. Released in May 2012 across Xbox 360, PS3, and PC platforms, Future Soldier brought the Ghost Recon franchise into the near future, which gave players more unique and technologically impressive gadgets than the series had ever seen. As for the reason behind this giveaway, Ubisoft is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original Ghost Recon making its debut, which has prompted it to make Future Soldier available for a whopping $0 to mark the occasion.

Sadly, Future Soldier didn’t end up being as well-received as past Ghost Recon games. While it still garnered a solid 79/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, the game was seen as a step back when compared to the Advanced Warfighter entries that preceded it. This led to Ubisoft moving to overhaul the franchise with 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, which went on to be far more popular in the long run.

Perhaps expectedly, the catch with this offer is that Ghost Recon: Future Soldier isn’t available across all PC marketplaces. Instead, the deal is only up for grabs on Ubisoft Connect, which is the company’s own dedicated PC launcher. Giveaways like this have happened on Ubisoft Connect in the past as a way for Ubisoft to look to drive more players to its own platform, but the launcher still remains much smaller in users when compared to other PC apps.

The good news is that Future Soldier happens to have been deeply discounted on other platforms as well, even if it’s not free. On Steam, for instance, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier is selling for a mere $5 at the moment. This same deal also currently applies to the game on the Xbox digital store as well. So if you’re against using Ubisoft Connect but still want to pick up Future Soldier, you can do so for very little.

Despite its shortcomings, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier still has a lot to like and should hold up relatively well in 2026. While it’s definitely still a cover-based shooter similar to many other titles of its era, it tells a compelling story and has some very satisfying gunplay. As such, if you haven’t played it yet for yourself, be sure to pounce on this giveaway at some point over the next week before it concludes.