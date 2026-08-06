New PS5 Report All But Confirms That PlayStation Isn’t Reversing Its Decision to Abandon Physical Games

A new report tied to the PS5 has seemingly confirmed that PlayStation won’t be going back on its move to abandon physical games. Beginning in January 2028, PlayStation announced that it would no longer be releasing any games on its platforms in a physical capacity, as it would instead be moving to an all-digital ecosystem. Since sharing this news, millions of PlayStation fans around the globe have expressed great frustration with the decision, demanding that the brand reverse course on this choice. Based on new info that has now started to appear online, though, it looks apparent that PlayStation has no intention of changing its mind.

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Coming by way of @BehindTGames on X, PlayStation has now seemingly put a notice on standard edition versions of the PS5 that warn potential buyers that it will no longer be releasing games physically beginning in 2028. This disclaimer appears quite prominently in the top right corner of PS5 boxes and essentially restates the manufacturer’s plan to do away with physical games in favor of selling titles solely through the PlayStation Store. The messaging only happens to appear on PS5 consoles that include a disc drive, however, as those that are digital-only don’t feature this language.

For PlayStation to have started putting this notice on its PS5 consoles is simply the latest indication that the company has no intention of backing down from its decision. This past week, Sony’s CFO said that it will be “cautiously” moving forward with its plans to get rid of physical games on PlayStation platforms. This wording made it clear that those within the company are trying to navigate this situation as best as they can, but it also made it further apparent that the fan backlash hasn’t dissuaded it from continuing with its new strategy.

⚠️ Ya están empezando a llegar remesas de consolas PS5 a las tiendas con este mensaje en la caja:



AVISO IMPORTANTE: A partir de enero de 2028, los nuevos lanzamientos de juegos para PlayStation estarán disponibles para su compra en PlayStation Store y a través de minoristas… pic.twitter.com/E7dpJSnFb2 — Behind the Games (@BehindTGames) August 5, 2026

Speaking of fan backlash, the outcry of anger from countless PlayStation users around the globe hasn’t come anywhere close to stopping. Across all of PlayStation’s various social channels, many fans continue to make it known that they won’t be purchasing a PS6 or any new games for the PS5 unless Sony ends up scrapping this push toward a fully digital platform. Even though it has now been over a month since PlayStation first revealed this news to do away with physical games, frustration keeps pouring in from all corners of the internet about the matter. Whether or not this anger will begin to subside in the future remains to be seen, but it’s apparent that a number of fans aren’t willing to let this blow over.

Regardless of how fans keep responding, though, PlayStation is clearly going to keep doing what it thinks is best for the future of its business. Even if this is the right move from a financial perspective, PlayStation could also be burning through goodwill that it has built up with many over the course of decades, which could be difficult for it to earn back.