PS1 Exclusive Game Gets Release on New Platforms After 27 Years

A game that released exclusively on PS1 platforms in 1999 has received a surprising revival on new platforms this week. By the time 1999 had rolled around, the PS1 was already well into its lifespand. And while the PS2 wasn’t far off, excellent games like Ape Escape, Dino Crisis, Resident Evil 3, Crash Team Racing, Final Fantasy VIII, Legend of Dragoon, and so many others arrived within this window. Now, one PS1 game that is almost certainly not known to most PlayStation fans has been brought back in an unexpected manner.

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Coming by way of Hamster, UFO: A Day in the Life has today been re-released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Developed by studio Love-de-Lic, UFO: A Day in the Life was a unique PS1 title that tasks players with saving a group of aliens who have become trapped in an apartment complex. This puzzle title is one that only ever saw a release on PS1 in Japan, which means that those around the world are likely unfamiliar with it for themselves. As part of Hamster’s ongoing Console Archives series, though, the publisher has now brought UFO: A Day in the Life back and has made it more widely accessible than ever.

“UFO: A Day in the Life is an alien-search variety game where your goal is to rescue the missing aliens inside an apartment on Chikyu in the Chahaya star system—the very place where the space passenger ship Daimaoh crashed,” says the game’s synopsis. “Enjoy the unique cast of aliens, the apartment residents, and the human drama that unfolds within its walls!”

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Per usual with Hamster’s Console Archives games, UFO: A Day in the Life has received a handful of improvements that weren’t found in the original release. The typical array of quick saves, rewind functionality, and customizable button layouts have appeared with this version of UFO: A Day in the Life and have been joined by new video filters that allow the game to resemble its appearance on original PS1 hardware. Because of these improvements, this makes Hamster’s iteration of UFO: A Day in the Life the one that almost anyone will want to play moving forward.

For those looking to pick up UFO: A Day in the Life, the game is now available on both the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. It happens to retail for $11.99 and is part of an extensive lineup of throwback PS1 games that are also part of this Console Archives library. In the future, more PS1 titles are surely going to continue coming to this lineup, and we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook once they do.