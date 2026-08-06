The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date Gets New Update From Nintendo

Nintendo has provided a new update on the release date of its upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Upon its reveal back in June, Nintendo broadly confirmed that its new version of Ocarina of Time would come to Switch 2 platforms before the end of 2026. With the year now past its halfway point, though, Nintendo still hasn’t shown anything substantial from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has led to some fans being concerned that it could be pushed back. Fortunately, based on new information that Nintendo has now provided, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

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Outlined in Nintendo’s latest financial report, the publisher once again reiterated that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will release on Switch 2 in 2026. While a more well-defined window in this year wasn’t provided, it’s still great to hear that Ocarina of Time doesn’t seem to be in danger of slipping back. With it coming to Switch 2 in the months ahead, it will be joined by the likes of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort as some of Nintendo’s biggest games to close out 2026.

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As for when we could see Nintendo share more details and footage of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, it will likely happen in September. On virtually an annual basis, Nintendo holds a new Direct in September that sheds more light on its upcoming games releasing in the fall and winter. Assuming that this same strategy is one that Nintendo is implementing in 2026, it should lead to Ocarina of Time being a focal point of the next Direct that ends up happening.

Based on Nintendo’s upcoming slate, it also looks like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is planned to arrive in either November or December. The aforementioned Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will be Nintendo’s big Switch 2 title for September, while Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will drop in the following month in October. This leaves the final two months of the year as ones that are still relatively empty when it comes to new releases on Switch 2.

Perhaps the only hurdle that Nintendo might face if Ocarina of Time does release in this window is that it would have to compete with Grand Theft Auto 6. While the next GTA entry won’t be available on Switch 2, it’s expected to be the biggest video game launch in history, which will potentially take away attention from other titles that are arriving in its proximity. Luckily, Zelda is a big enough franchise that Nintendo will still surely be able to sell enough copies of the Ocarina of Time remake for it to be a success, but the power of GTA 6 is also something that cannot be underestimated.