BioWare Provides Update on Mass Effect 5 and Dragon Age 4

In a new developer update, BioWare has provided a smaller, more specific update for both the next Mass Effect game and Dragon Age 4, both of which are currently in development, and both of which fans have seen very little of since their respective reveals. Unfortunately, this new update isn’t going to satiate the hunger of BioWare fans. While the update acknowledges that new entries in both series are still in the works, it doesn’t go much beyond this simple acknowledgment.

“We remain hard at work on the next iterations of Dragon Age and Mass Effect,” reads the update from studio general manager, Gary McKay. “I’m seeing some incredible work from both teams. If you’re curious about Mass Effect, I’d encourage you to take a look at the poster we released on N7 Day. If you look closely, there are a handful of hidden treats; by my count, there are at least five surprises, all of which point to an amazing future in the Mass Effect universe. As for Dragon Age, we have a veteran group of talented developers working on the next iteration of the franchise. We are focused on a single-player experience that is built on choices that matter.”

As you can see, BioWare reiterates that the next Dragon Age is a single-player experience, but makes no note about the next Mass Effect. Is there anything to this? Probably not, but it’s noteworthy.

“We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on and look forward to sharing more in the future. Until then, thank you for being part of our story,” added McKay.

Unfortunately, this is it. There’s not even word on when fans can expect to see more of or hear more about either game. In fact, there’s not even a commitment there will be any meaningful update shared about either in 2022.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, but it looks like this is all BioWare is going to say about either franchise in the near future, which suggests both are still quite a ways off.