‘Mass Effect: Annihilation’ Invites ‘Andromeda’ Fans Aboard the Quarian Ark

Though we don’t have a new game announcement to reveal this N7 day, that doesn’t mean that there is nothing to celebrate on the gamer holiday for Mass Effect fans. Though we were initially supposed to find out what happened to the Quarians through DLC for Andromeda, unfortunately all future content updates have been shelved until further notice. Still, there’s a mighty story there that needed to be told and now players can find out exactly what happened to the beloved alien race with Mass Effect: Annihilation.

Annihilation is the latest tie-in novel for the Andromeda adventure and shares what happened to the other missing Ark traversing the galaxy for a safe haven away from the Reaper threat. According to the book’s official description, “The Quarian ark Keelah Si’yah sails toward the Andromeda galaxy, carrying 20,000 colonists from sundry races including the drell, the elcor, and the batarians. Thirty years from their destination, a routine check reveals drell lying dead in their pods, and a deadly pathogen on board. Soon, the disease is jumping species, and it quickly becomes clear that this is no accident. It’s murder, and the perpetrator is still on board.”

Just as with the previous Arks, the journey was far from easy and as the panic spread among the colonists onboard – so did the troubles facing the inhabitants. As the Ark makes its way to the Nexus for safe harbor, a dangerous virus takes hold of all those onboard spawning hallucinations, violence, and a rapid decent into madness.

Can they make it to the Nexus in time to join the other Arks, or will they perish before their journey ever makes it to its intended destination? You can find out now because this paperback is available right here for $7.99!

As for the game itself, Andromeda was the space action RPG that BioWare fans were excited to see after saying farewell to their Shepards. Unfortunately, its launch was definitely met with more turbulence than Ryder faced landing on Habitat 7. Some loved the new tale of the Ryder family, others felt the new story fell flat and were confused by the animations. Though the studio that worked on the latest title was a brand new, and much smaller, studio with less than ideal conditions, many fans felt almost betrayed by the focus being primarily set on the newest IP Anthem instead of their highly anticipated Mass Effectseries.

When BioWare announced their cancellation of all Andromeda-related content aside from the novelizations, the collective community – especially the ones that enjoyed Ryder’s very different attitude from Shepard – was gutted. Since then, BioWare has promised it’s not gone for good, though the hiatus will be lengthy. What the future holds for the galaxy remains to be seen.

For now, it’s a waiting game to see what comes next but at least we have a few more adventures in Andromeda to tide us over. Mass Effect: Andromeda is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.