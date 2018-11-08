‘Mass Effect’ Design Challenge For N7 Day Is Almost Over

Update: Only one day left to vote for your favorite picks!

Original story…

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s almost time, fellow Mass Effect fans! November 7th marks the infamous N7 day for BioWare and their incredible community and the team behind the incredible space RPG is partnering up with For Fans By Fans once more for a new design contest in celebration!

The newly announced design contest gives players a chance to see their own designs on a mass-produced t-shirt with commission, a Limited Edition set of Mass Effect peripherals from Logitech, a super exclusive gift pack from BioWare, and total bragging rights. BioWare’s Creative Director Mac Walters will also be a judge!

Here’s what you need to know before you submit:

Design something original, creative, and inspired by any of the content within the Mass Effect series

Must be 18 years of age or older, or have guardian consent

We will not accept “mash-ups” or “cross-overs”

Submissions are open internationally to all countries

Don’t submit similar versions of the same design, this will only divide your votes

Do not use any copyrighted, 3rd-party, or inappropriate materials

All designs must be submitted by October 25th with ratings open until November 9th. Excited!? You can learn more here!



Though we won’t have a new Mass Effect game any time soon, we do at least have some really cool gear to keep us occupied until EA picks back up that mantle for the BioWare studio. And don’t worry, despite the rumors — Mass Effect is not dead.

BioWare’s Mike Gamble has previously reassured fans that there is no way they’ve given up on Mass Effect in addition to my own interview with a source at EA confirming the producer’s statement.

Gamble recently told EuroGamer, “It’s key to be very clear what this game is,” Gamble told the site regarding Anthem. “It is not a single-player corridor shooter, it’s not a Mass Effect game, it’s not a Dragon Age game, as much as those IPs are special to us. As much as we have various projects in the works and there’s a team working on Dragon Age stuff right now, and Mass Effect is certainly not dead, Anthem is different and we have to highlight those differences, of which co-operative play is a big difference.”

This also backs up what Casey Hudson has said in the recent past about returning to the series once more when the fast amount of work for Anthem is tampered down. During E3 2018, I recently got a chance to chat with a key member of EA and we talked about their new Star Wars game recently announced (“So many lightsabers, who doesn’t want lightsabers!?”). Me being the Mass Effect fangirl that I am, of course I couldn’t just let that question go unasked about the future of the franchise.

“Oh, no. Mass Effect is definitely still happening,” my source told me. “That franchise is much too valuable to EA for them not to do anything with it.” Which, let me be real – was very exciting to hear.

Though the recent dialogue has opened up a bit more about the series’ future, we still don’t have anything more concrete at this time. Still — the hope is alive and we’ll be taking to the stars once more at some point down the line.