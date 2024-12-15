New Mass Effect Discovery Reveals Commander Shepard Secret

A new Mass Effect game is currently in development at BioWare, but it is far away. In fact, it is probably going to end up being a PS6 and next-gen Xbox game. Until then, Mass Effect fans will need to replay Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for the 15th time. Alternatively, there is also Mass Effect: Andromeda, but it isn’t of the same quality as the original trilogy.

Given the age of the original Mass Effect games, it is not often new information about any of them surfaces online. They have been played, examined, and dissected to death by this point. Yet, a new tidbit has surfaced online. More specifically, word of some cut content.

A new dataming leak has revealed that BioWare, at some point, was experimenting with changing Shepard’s sprint based on his or her’s current morality. In other words, there would be different sprint animations for paragon, and different sprint animations for renegade. The latter looks very similar to the sprint animation of husks.

“It seems that there was, at some point, an idea of changing Shepard’s sprint based on morality,” writes X user Orikon, who made the discovery. “In the game files, there are animations for what’s called Storm_Paragon and Storm_Renegade. “Storm” is the sprinting animation when you hold spacebar.”

A video showing the different animations can be seen below or, alternatively, by clicking right here.

In the game files, there are animations for what's called Storm_Paragon and Storm_Renegade. "Storm" is the sprinting animation when you hold spacebar.#MassEffect #bioware pic.twitter.com/axAJ8KDORH — Orikon (@masseffect_peom) December 15, 2024

At the moment of publishing, BioWare — nor any current BioWare developer or former BioWare developer — has commented on this discovery. Considering how much attention it is getting, it is possible this will change. And if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As for why this was cut, it was probably to save resources. Player data has revealed the vast majority of players ran paragon playthroughs, so this work would never have even been seen by a majority of players. And of course, this type of animation work is not cheap to make nor to implement.

