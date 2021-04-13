Mass Effect Legendary Edition Trailer Reveals Graphics Upgrade

✖

BioWare has released an all-new trailer for Mass Effect Legendary Edition focused on the visual upgrades players can expect to see. During its two-minute runtime, the trailer switches back and forth between the original Mass Effect games and the new collection, giving viewers a better opportunity to see exactly what has been improved. From environments to character models, the visuals in the compilation look significantly better than they did in the previous games. For longtime fans of the Mass Effect series and newcomers alike, Mass Effect Legendary Edition looks like it will be the best possible way to enjoy these games!

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Take an in-depth look at the visual upgrades you’ll experience when #MassEffect Legendary Edition launches May 14. Read our community blog for more details: https://t.co/takjfNIhbu pic.twitter.com/Ik63iDcJNV — Mass Effect (@masseffect) April 13, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the collection, Mass Effect Legendary Edition contains the first three games in the series. The original games have quite a few fans, and the new collection will give players a chance to experience them for the first time. As evidenced by the trailer, all three games will see significant visual improvements, and there will be other inclusions, as well. Fans can also expect to see most of the single-player DLC from the series, changes to some of the cut scenes, and more.

With just a month to go until the game's release, it will be interesting to see how fans react to these changes. While the upgrades look promising, some fans might prefer the original games. With a series as popular as Mass Effect, there are bound to be some purists that won't be as happy with the changes BioWare is making. Thankfully, it seems that the collection will remain faithful to the original experience, and the visual comparisons in the new trailer highlight that fact. Regardless of where fans stand, players won't have much longer to wait to experience these changes for themselves.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release May 14th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all our previous coverage of the collection right here.

What do you think of the new trailer for the collection? Are you looking forward to the upcoming compilation?