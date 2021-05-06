Mass Effect Legendary Edition Announces 120fps on Xbox Series X and 60fps on PS5

✖

Fans looking to pick up Mass Effect Legendary Edition when it releases later this month might want to know what to expect from the various versions of the game. In a new blog post, EA has gone into specific detail about the various versions of the game and how it will perform on each platform. All console versions of the game will give players a choice between favoring quality, or favoring framerate. Those who prefer the framerate option might want to look into the Xbox Series X version of the game, as it will offer an option of 120fps, versus 60fps on PlayStation 5.

The full breakdown by console can be found below:

Xbox Series X : Quality: Up to 60fps @ 4K UHD. Framerate: Up to 120fps @ 1440p.

: Quality: Up to 60fps @ 4K UHD. Framerate: Up to 120fps @ 1440p. PlayStation 5 : Quality: Up to 60fps @ 4K UHD. Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1440p.

: Quality: Up to 60fps @ 4K UHD. Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1440p. Xbox One X/Series S : Quality: Up to 30fps @ 4K UHD. Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1440p.

: Quality: Up to 30fps @ 4K UHD. Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1440p. Xbox One : Quality: Up to 30fps @ 1080p. Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1080p.

: Quality: Up to 30fps @ 1080p. Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1080p. PlayStation 4 : Quality: Up to 30fps @ 1080p. Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1080p.

: Quality: Up to 30fps @ 1080p. Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1080p. PlayStation 4 Pro: Quality: Up to 30fps @ 4K UHD. Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1440p.

Clearly, EA is looking to make sure that Mass Effect Legendary Edition uses each console to the best of its abilities! It's hard to say whether or not these differences will convince gamers to choose one platform for the game over another, but the information should be welcome for anyone still on the fence.

For those unfamiliar with Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the title is a compilation of the first three games in the franchise. Regardless of which platform players choose, Legendary Edition will offer a number of visual upgrades from the original versions of the games. Most of the single-player DLC is also included, and there are some changes to the cut scenes. The compilation should be the perfect option for Mass Effect fans, and those that have never experienced the series.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release May 14th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all our previous coverage of the collection right here.

What do you think of the new trailer for the collection? Are you looking forward to the upcoming compilation?