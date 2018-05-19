Mass Effect Meets Minecraft, These Fan Creations Are Commander Shepard-Approved

One of the aspects of Minecraft that keeps the play community alive is how much creative freedom the game has to offer. Between the soothing musical tracks, to the unlimited possibilities allowing for players to get their pixelated Picasso on, the sky really is the limit for what gamers can do. For me personally, the art of creation in this game is almost theraputic, an alternative way to decompress from a stressful day or when dealing with anxiety. As a huge fan of BioWare’s Mass Effect series, I thought I’d do a little tribute so some of the coolest fan-creations out there dedicated to the space trilogy and some of these are definitely Commander Shepard-Shepard.

*Note: Please click on the links below the images for artist credit! Thank you!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Normandy

Though we’re missing the “best damn pilot in the galaxy” with Joker, these fan creations of the iconic Normandy are impressive! The ship that went through some major changes throughout the trilogy never failed to be a place where friendships were made and wars were won.

Luckily, there was an official Mass Effect skin pack released previously to fill up the Normandy with the crew you hold dear! Be your own Commander Shepard while saying ‘hello’ once more to old friends. And hey, no Reaper threat – that’s something! Right? Right …

Mass Effect 2’s Nos Astra and The Mass Relays

Though this project was ultimately abandoned by the creator, the recreation of Mass Effect 2’s Nos Astra doesn’t fail to impress. And again, you can implement your own Samara and Miranda with the official skin pack! It’s pretty cool, and definitely makes me want to see even more! There is a suspicious lack of Volus however … must be too busy being a Biotic God or something.

We also can’t feature Mass Effect without those iconic Mass Relays, now can we? The means of travel is both thrilling to experience while also a pretty neat loading screen. Who knew that even in blocky format it would still be just as nifty?

And to round it out …

Come on, you didn’t think we forgot about the Reapers did you? You can almost hear the “BWAAAAAAAAAHN” but in pixelated glory. The above video is a pretty freaking sweet build that not only brings to life the Big Bad from the series, but also lets players revisit the Horizon Colony where things went sour very quickly.

So what would make all of these fan-made creations even better? The official Mass Effect skin pack we referenced earlier! The pack is available for all versions of the game:

“Shape the fate of your Minecraft galaxy with this amazing Mass Effect Mash-up pack: includes thirty-six Mass Effect character skins, all-new Mass Effect inspired game textures, Mass Effect themed menus, a world featuring the Mars Base Camp and a Mass Effect 3 soundtrack compilation to set the mood.”

Available here!