Masters of the Universe: The Board Game – Clash For Eternia is Live on Kickstarter

CMON’s anticipated Masters of the Universe: The Board Game – Clash For Eternia is now live on Kickstarter, and after under an hour the game has already blown past its campaign goal of $200,000. The game. is a cooperative board game where 1 to 4 players team up to take on 1 player as The Controller, who plays as the opposing faction. You can play as Skeletor’s Evil Warriors or He-Man’s Heroic Warriors, and an assembly of your favorite characters come included in the base game, like Teela, Orko, Man-At-Arms, Tri-Klops, Beast Man, Evil-Lyn, and more. It also includes He-Man and Skeletor, who also come with mounted miniatures that include Battle Cat and Panthor respectively.

You can get the base game, all of the unlocked stretch goals, and the Kickstarter exclusive Faker in the Master of the Universe Pledge for $110, though there is also the Defender of Grayskull Pledge, which gets you the Assault on Castle Grayskull expansion, and it is impressive.

The expansion comes with a fully recreated plastic Castle Grayskull, and you choose to either invade it or defend it. You also get new gear and a new Castle Defense Mode to play, as well as new minions for both sides (Skelcons and Randor Guards). Not only does the set come with a castle, but it also features a hinging Jaw-Bridge, Hilltop terrain, and plastic accessories like a ladder, weapon rack, laser turret, training dummy, and a banner to fully deck it out for your gaming session.

Regarding stretch goals, the campaign has already unlocked Buzz-Off as an additional unit and an upgrade to plastic for the Controller Dashboard. Next up is Spikor, who was just unlocked.

You can find the official description for Masters of the Universe: The Board Game – Clash For Eternia below.

“Masters of the Universe: The Board Game – Clash for Eternia is a competitive one vs many action-driven board game. Choose to play as the Heroic or Evil Warriors, use unique abilities on the battlefield, upgrade skills, and by the power of Grayskull, win the fight for Eternia!”

You can back the game on Kickstarter right here.

Are you excited for Masters of the Universe: The Board Game – Clash For Eternia? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!