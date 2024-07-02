McFarlane Toys Announces New Persona Deal

McFarlane toys has announced a deal with Sega and Atlus to produce toys based on Persona 3 Reload. At this time, details are limited, and we don’t know which characters will be produced, or how extensive the line will be. However, we might be waiting a little bit to find out, as the figures will not be released until sometime in 2025. According to McFarlane, the figures will be made available both online and at “select retailers,” which means we can probably expect to see them at GameStop, at the very least. In a press release, McFarlane Toys founder and CEO Todd McFarlane talked about the new figure line.

“We’ve been lucky enough over the past 30 years of McFarlane Toys to be able to partner with some awesome companies and this is no different. We are excited to add SEGA and ATLUS to our ever-growing roster of gaming licenses,” writes McFarlane. “These figures are going to be super cool, and we can’t wait for fans to see them!”

Persona 3 Reload was released in February on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game quickly proved both a critical and commercial success, selling more than 1 million copies in just a week, and earning a 4.5 out of 5 from ComicBook’s official review. Given the game’s current popularity, it makes sense for McFarlane Toys to start with this entry in the series. At this time, nothing has been announced about figures based on other Persona games, but if these toys prove popular enough, it’s possible we could see McFarlane branch out further.

The Persona series has become a very important one for Sega. Late last year, Sega co-COO Shuji Utsumi told the Washington Post that Persona has become one of the three “pillars” for the company, alongside Sonic the Hedgehog and Like a Dragon. The success of these franchises has allowed Sega to invest further in some of its dormant franchises, including Crazy Taxi and Golden Axe. It’s hard to believe Persona has grown to the point that it’s ranked alongside Sega’s biggest franchises, but clearly the series has started to find a much bigger audience!

