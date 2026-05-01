Invincible VS Leak Reveals Upcoming DLC Fighters

A new leak has revealed the DLC fighters that should be joining the roster of Invincible VS in the future. Following its announcement nearly one year ago, Invincible VS has finally released this week and represents arguably the biggest title yet to come from Skybound Games. And while many are simply excited to jump in and see what the fighting game has to offer right now, Skybound has already confirmed that more characters and other new content will be arriving in Invincible VS in the months ahead. Now, we seem to have a better idea of what some of this content will be.

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Coming by way of @multiversusie, a substantial leak seems to have confirmed seven more fighters that will eventually appear in Invincible VS. The leak itself stems directly from Invincible VS, where a number of unused dialogue lines were found within the game’s metadata. Big-name characters like Angstrom Levy and Oliver Grayson were unearthed as part of this leak alongside some lesser-known characters from the Invincible universe.

Here’s the full list of characters that seem to be coming to Invincible VS in the future:

The Immortal (Confirmed)

Universa (Confirmed)

Agent Spider

Damien Darkblood

Oliver Grayson

Angstrom Levy

Dinosaurus

Mauler Twins

Volcanikka

At this point in time, Skybound Games has only confirmed that there are plans for four more fighters as DLC in Invincible VS. Of these four, The Immortal and Universa have been announced as the first two upcoming additions, with the identities of the latter two still unknown. The other five DLC characters that have been revealed as part of this leak will likely be released in the game’s Year 2 wave of DLC, which has yet to be formally announced by Skybound Games. Assuming that Invincible VS finds a consistent audience, though, it’s hard to believe that the game won’t end up being supported for this long.

As mentioned, Invincible VS is out now and is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. A version of the game for Nintendo Switch 2 still hasn’t been unveiled, but recent leaks seem to indicate that it’s a possibility.

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